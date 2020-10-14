It is with tremendous sadness that Jen's family announce her passing at SMMH on Tuesday, Sept 29, 2020 at the age of 72. Beloved wife of the late Rick Bradshaw and adoring mother, Jenny is survived by her daughters Devon, and Amanda (Sylvain), and her stepchildren Tyler Bradshaw (Becky), Lyndsey Page (Jimmy), and Kyp Bradshaw (Holly). Loving "Auntie Jenny" to Kenneth (Alisha), Ian (Netta) and Mikayla. Step-grandmother to Wednesday and Harrison. She is also survived by her dear brother and sister-in-law, David and Kathleen Johnson. She was the daughter of the late Thomas and Maureen Johnson. Jenny called Downtown Bracebridge "home" ever since moving here with her family in 1959 when her parents opened their first business on the street, Maureen's Ladies Clothing (34 Manitoba St.) Her love of retail led her to open her own storefront on Manitoba Street in 1995 and she went on to enjoy 25 years wonderful years in business. Jenny demonstrated her love and her sense of humour with the utmost attention to detail. Nowhere was this better expressed than at her gift store and creative outlet, The Chancery Lane Co. Her curations were beautiful, whimsical and perfectly sassy—just like Jenny. When Jen wasn't busy at the store, she enjoyed spending quality time, laughing and experiencing life with family. Muskoka has lost a bright light in Jenny Specht: a deep, thoughtful and sincerely caring individual. She will forever be missed by all who were blessed to know her. In keeping with Jenny's wishes, cremation has taken place and a small private service was held on Oct. 3rd. Personal condolences and memories are welcomed and can be shared at https://www.reynoldsfuneral.com/obituary/Jennifer-Specht
For those who wish and in memory of Jenny, memorial donations can be made to the South Muskoka Hospital Foundation www.healthmuskoka.ca/donate/
or Royal Victoria Hospital Foundation www.rvh.on.ca