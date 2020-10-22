On Monday, September 28, 2020, Jo-Anna Starr passed away at home surrounded by love from her family. Jo-Anna was strong as her journey with cancer came to an end. Jo-Anna was born in Montreal on April 8, 1960. She grew up in Brantford and later made her home in Muskoka. Jo-Anna had a warm and kind spirit that could light up a room and her positive energy was infectious. She loved reading, travel, and spending time outdoors - hiking, birdwatching, cross country skiing, and kayaking. Jo-Anna loved her family deeply and she will be missed terribly. She will be forever remembered by her husband David Petersen, her daughters Willow and Lena Petersen, her extended family, and her dear friends. Jo-Anna was predeceased by her parents Margaret and Kenny Starr. Jo-Anna was an educational assistant at Huntsville High School. She took great pride and joy in caring for her students. If you wish to help continue Jo-Anna's support for students in the community, please donate to the student bursary being set up in her name. Donations can be made here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/joanna-starr-hhs-student-bursary
. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.