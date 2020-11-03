Mrs. Joan Fynney, 88, Toronto, Ontario passed away October 29 surrounded by her loved ones after a two year battle with pancreatic cancer. Joan (MacLachlan) Fynney was born in Kirkland Lake, Ontario in 1932 to Mr. and Mrs. Hector MacLachlan. After graduating from School of Nursing at the Sarnia General Hospital in 1954, she went on to study at London Bible Institute in Ontario. While studying, she met her husband Rev. William Fynney. She graduated in 1957 and they married in 1960. They were blessed with three children. For over sixty years they served in churches in Montreal, Toronto, Welland, Keswick and Huntsville. She is survived by her husband Rev. William Fynney, and her children David (Sandra), Mary Anne (David), and Caroline (Tom). Her beloved grandchildren Cameron, Matthew, Emily, Ben, Daniel and David will miss her dearly. She will be missed by her sister Keitha Atkinson, sister-in-law Ruth Hands and her many nieces and nephews. For the past year they have resided and have received excellent care at the Meighen Retirement Residence in Toronto. She will be laid to rest in Huntsville. Due to Covid times the family will have a private ceremony. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to: International Fellowship of Christians and Jews of Canada P.O. Box 670, Station K Toronto, ON M4P 2H1



