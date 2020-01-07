|
The McKenzie family is sad to announce the passing of Joan at Belleville General Hospital on Sunday, December 29, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Donald. Loving mother of Kenneth (Nancy) and the late Ann Louise. Cherished grandmother of Nighthawk, Kimberly and David. Proud great-grandmother to 11 great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Dawn Pearcy (Pete). Missed by nieces Patty Pearcy and Bonnie (Mark Young) and nephew Mike Pearcy. She will be greatly missed her many family and friends. Memorial donations made to the would be appreciated. Messages of Condolence to the family can be made at www.reynoldsfuneral.com