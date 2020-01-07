Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reynolds Funeral Home Turner Chapel
1 Mary Street
Bracebridge, ON P1L 2B6
(705) 645-2257
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan McKenzie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Louise McKenzie

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan Louise McKenzie Obituary
The McKenzie family is sad to announce the passing of Joan at Belleville General Hospital on Sunday, December 29, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Donald. Loving mother of Kenneth (Nancy) and the late Ann Louise. Cherished grandmother of Nighthawk, Kimberly and David. Proud great-grandmother to 11 great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Dawn Pearcy (Pete). Missed by nieces Patty Pearcy and Bonnie (Mark Young) and nephew Mike Pearcy. She will be greatly missed her many family and friends. Memorial donations made to the would be appreciated. Messages of Condolence to the family can be made at www.reynoldsfuneral.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -