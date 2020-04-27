Home

Joan Marion May Allan

Joan Marion May Allan Obituary
Passed away peacefully with family by her side on Friday April 24th, 2020 in her 70th year. Loving mother of Robert Allan (Shannon), Carrie Ann Harrison (Bill) and Ronnie Allan (Marie). Cherished grandmother of Kaylie, Brodie, Jennifer, Josh, and the late Bryson. Dear sister of Ralph Schell (Linda) - both pre deceased, Linda Schell (Floyd), Lorna Carrick (Allen) James Schell (Janet), Debra Schell and Michael Schell. Joan will be missed and lovingly remembered by her nieces, nephews, friends and family. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. If desired, memorial donations to the may be made through the Simcoe Funeral Home (705) 327-0221. Messages of condolence are welcomed at www.simcoefuneralhome.ca
Published in Muskoka Region News on Apr. 27, 2020
