Joann McDonnell
Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Huntsville District Memorial Hospital in the loving presence of Mike and the kids. She left us much too early at the age of 57 after the devastating effects of ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease. Joann was born on January 2, 1963 and grew up in North Bay with her four siblings, Julie (Murray), Jim, George and Janis and her parents the late James and Shirley McDonnell. She is survived by her beloved life partner, Michael Frew and children, Joey McDonnell and Blake Frew. Joann will be dearly missed by her many nieces, nephews and extended family. Joann worked as an administrative clerk at the Huntsville Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police and leaves many friends to mourn her passing. She will be remembered for her caring and bubbly personality, her love of reading and cooking but more importantly the love and devotion she had for her family. Family and friends were invited to a visitation on Sunday, October 4, 2020 from 1:00-1:45 p.m., 2:00-2:45 p.m., 3:00-3:45 p.m. and 4:00-4:45 p.m. The funeral service was held in the funeral home chapel on Monday, October 5, 2020 at 2:00 p.m., reception followed. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations can be made to ALS Society of Canada, www.als.ca. Messages of condolence can be left at www.billingsleyfuneralhome.com Joann's strength of spirit and will to live in the most difficult of circumstances will remain inspirational, unforgotten, and cherished by those who knew and loved her.


Published in Muskoka Region News on Oct. 5, 2020.
