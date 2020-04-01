|
It is with much sadness that the family of John (Jack) Dennis Sinclair announce his passing after a courageous battle with Alzheimer's at the age of 83 on Friday, March 27, 2020. Jack was born on May 2, 1936 in Toronto, Ontario to Gladys and Gordon Sinclair. He had two brothers, Gordon Jr and Donald and one sister Jean, who he loved dearly. He married the love of his life Patricia Thomas on September 16, 1961 and had three children, Jennifer, Michael and Stephen. Jack was a loving, generous and thoughtful husband, father and grandfather. His grandchildren Timothy, Carter, Kyle, Thomas, Gabriella and Kohen loved him endlessly and will miss his stories and incredible life lessons. He was also deeply loved by his daughter-in-laws Donna and Daina, who he welcomed and loved from the moment he met them. Jack was a creative, innovative man who always had the best technology. His passion was film and video production, photography and travel. As a young man, Jack was one of the early pioneers in the Toronto film production scene which included the development of the green screen which is widely used to this day. Jack also co-built Motion Picture Video Company, and worked in post-production at CFTO and CBC. He was a proud Canadian who travelled all over the world for his work. He executed and designed the network broadcast facility for both the Atlanta and Vancouver Olympics as well as the new CBC Broadcast Centre in Toronto. This was an extremely proud moment in his career. Jack always had time for his wife and kids and was the ultimate family man. He was the type of father that would work endless hours yet still manage to be there for hockey games or to take his family on ski trips. The Sinclair's went on many adventures as a family including canoe and camping trips throughout North America, skiing in Blue Mountain and Vermont, and of course, enjoying Muskoka as much as possible. One of Jack's favourite things was taking his family and guests on "JAX boat" for tours around Muskoka Lakes which always ended at the Gordon Sinclair bridge which he was very proud of. Upon retirement, Pat and Jack lived their dream of travelling together and this was documented in Jack's many photos and videos. He made many friends in Muskoka, including his and Pat's best friends Bob and Val Marshall, this friendship has lasted for more than 65 years. Jack is remembered as a great man, husband, father, grandfather and friend. Due to the current events, Jack will be cremated and a celebration of life will be organized at a later date in Muskoka. The family asks that instead of flowers and gifts you upload memories or photos of Jack to comfort Pat during this extremely difficult time. Please share your thoughts and memories of Jack on the webpage that will be set up in his honour located at "Peaceful Transition Obituaries."
Published in Muskoka Region News on Apr. 1, 2020