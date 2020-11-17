March 23 1941 - November 12 2020 It is with sadness that we announce the death of Don MacKay of Dorset. Don was born in St Catharines March 23 1941. He leaves behind his sons Andy (Carolynn) and Kevin (Rose), grandson Devon, sister Margaret Stroud (Alex), brothers Gordon (Linda), Wallace (Donna), Clinton (Jane) and as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and many business contacts. Don was predeceased by the love of his life Peggy (Cairns) and son Darrin as well as parents John and Eldred. He will be missed by friend and companion Diane Burgess. Don was able to spend most of his life right where he wanted to be, in Dorset. He ran his road construction company for over forty years as well as owning a Canoe company for some years. These took up most of his time, especially in the summers. When he could find time, he liked to go boating, snowmobiling and playing hockey. Don got his pilots license and purchased a plane and loved to fly. He and Peggy liked to go to dances and socialize and both liked to dance to almost anything but really liked 50s and 60s music. They also liked to travel and did so quite extensively going to places like England, Greece, Hawaii and many islands in the Caribbean. They both loved family gatherings with their large families as well as hosting parties, dinners and social events. Don was notorious for playing pranks, cracking jokes and loved to laugh and have a good time. He had a true zest for life. A graveside service will be held at the Dorset Paint Lake Cemetery on Wednesday November 18, 2020 at 1:00 pm. In keeping with restrictions mandated by the Province of Ontario and the Bereavement Authority of Ontario, social distancing of 2 meters and facial coverings will be mandatory. We ask that if you plan on attending you call our office, 705-789-8982, to place your name on the visitors list. Live streaming will be available for those unable to attend, please contact our office for details. As an expression of sympathy and in lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to a charity of choice
