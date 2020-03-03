|
|
In Loving Memory of John Ellman Brown who lived a wonderful life and passed away peacefully in his 85th year, on February 26, 2020 in the care of the Algonquin Grace ResidentialHospice. John had a full life, surrounded by family, adventure and happiness. In his early years he loved to fly planes, play tennis, travel and appreciated the comforts of home at the cottage in Muskoka and in Caledon where he raised his family. His professional years were spent as a pilot and in the financial industry until he retired to live a calmer life in Bracebridge spent with friends and family. He greatly enjoyed time around the bridge table and with the FreeMasonswhere in recent months John earned his 50 year service pin. John's love for family, quick wit and his gift for story telling will be greatly missed by so many who knew him. Beloved husband of Barb for 47 years. Adored father of Jen (Ryan) and Bob (Erin). Cherished Grampy of Ivan, Graydon and Elsie Rose. John will also be remembered by his extended family and so many wonderful friends. John was predeceased by father Basil and Mother Eileen along with brothers Brian and Peter. Please join us for a celebration of life at Patterson Kaye Lodge (1360 Golden Beach Rd, Bracebridge)on Saturday, March 7th from 2-5 p.m. In lieu of flowers condolences may be made to Algonquin Grace ResidentialHospice www.hospicehuntsville.comwhere John was so well cared for in his final days or the Shriners Hospital for Children as he was a lifetime supporter www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org John will always remain in our hearts.
Published in Muskoka Region News on Mar. 3, 2020