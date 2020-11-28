Of Belleville, died suddenly as a result of a heart attack, on Sunday November 22nd, 2020 in his 67th year. Son of the late Dr. Norris and Maureen Hunt. Brother of Jane Hunt of Huntsville and predeceased by brother Geoff Hunt. Remembered by niece Sarah Near and nephew Robert Near (Susan) and their children. Fraser graduated from Ryerson Polytechnical Institute as a Civil Engineering Technologist in the 70's. He worked in Toronto, Ontario, Smithers, B.C, before settling back in Huntsville; eventually, working for himself. He built his own home. He was devoted to caring for his mother in her later years, who suffered from Alzheimer's disease. He, then, moved on to Barry's Bay and Belleville; owning a property in one and a home in the other; moving back and forth between the two. Always creating, having a project on the go. Fraser loved being active in nature, the outdoors. He was always happy to lend a helping hand to his friends. He was a photographer, kayaker, cyclist, motor cyclist... and had recently bought a rowboat. A sailboat was the next on his list. He lived simply; touching the hearts of people who knew him. At the request of the family, there will be no funeral service at this time. Cremation has taken place under the direction of Steele Funeral Home, Moira Street Chapel, (1-877-256-3688), www.steelefuneralhome.ca