1/1
John Fraser HUNT
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Of Belleville, died suddenly as a result of a heart attack, on Sunday November 22nd, 2020 in his 67th year. Son of the late Dr. Norris and Maureen Hunt. Brother of Jane Hunt of Huntsville and predeceased by brother Geoff Hunt. Remembered by niece Sarah Near and nephew Robert Near (Susan) and their children. Fraser graduated from Ryerson Polytechnical Institute as a Civil Engineering Technologist in the 70's. He worked in Toronto, Ontario, Smithers, B.C, before settling back in Huntsville; eventually, working for himself. He built his own home. He was devoted to caring for his mother in her later years, who suffered from Alzheimer's disease. He, then, moved on to Barry's Bay and Belleville; owning a property in one and a home in the other; moving back and forth between the two. Always creating, having a project on the go. Fraser loved being active in nature, the outdoors. He was always happy to lend a helping hand to his friends. He was a photographer, kayaker, cyclist, motor cyclist... and had recently bought a rowboat. A sailboat was the next on his list. He lived simply; touching the hearts of people who knew him. At the request of the family, there will be no funeral service at this time. Cremation has taken place under the direction of Steele Funeral Home, Moira Street Chapel, (1-877-256-3688), www.steelefuneralhome.ca

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Muskoka Region News on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Steele Funeral Home
30 Moira Street West
Belleville, ON K8P 1S2
(613) 968-2273
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Steele Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved