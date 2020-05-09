peacefully went to be with the Lord he loved and served on May 5th, 2020 in his 89th year at Muskoka Shores Care Community. Beloved husband of Shirley for over 63 years. Dearly loved Father of Allan (Corry), Jeffrey (Kim) and Janice (Scott) Hisey. He will be sadly missed by his cherished granddaughters Robin and Rebecca. He is survived by his sister Ruth. Predeceased by his parents Harvey and Audrey and his sister Shirley. Dad grew up on Salem Avenue off Bloor Street in Toronto. Various jobs filled his youth and he was an avid sports participant. He graduated from Prairie Bible Institute in Three Hills, Alberta after finishing up Hight School there. Upon his return to Ontario, he and Mom were married in 1956. Dad spent several years working for A.C. Nielsen. After this a short career of teaching High School in Listowel was followed by several administration positions. He then enjoyed working for many years in Christian Camping both at Fair Havens and Muskoka Baptist Conference. Many things brought Dad great joy such as his family, serving the Lord wherever needed, working with youth, reading and music - especially Jazz and Big Band. He enjoyed watching any and every sport on TV and was a terrific skater and bowler. Dad was well known and loved for his good sense of humour. Our special thanks are extended to the compassionate and caring staff at Muskoka Shores. A private family service was held. At a later date, we will gather for a celebration of life service with family ad friends. As an expression of sympathy memorial donations can be made to Gideons International-Canada or Faith Baptist Church. Messages of condolence can be left at www.billingsleyfuneralhome.com Absent from the body.... present with the Lord.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Muskoka Region News on May 9, 2020.