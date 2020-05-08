Sadly and suddenly we all lost John Michael "Mickey" Bonner May 4th, 2020. At 73 years old he lived more than most people can aspire to. Mickey is deeply missed by his partner and wife Penny of 52 years, his oldest son Kevin of Huntsville and son Ryan of Wayland Massachusetts. Mickey adored his three grandsons Riley, Aidan and Dylan along with his daughter-in-law Jennifer. Born in Fort Francis Ontario in 1946 he met Penny while working for Ontario Hydro at a local dance in 1965 and began dating. Married in 1968 they lived in several places while Mickey was working with Ontario Hydro including Deep River, Ontario where their first son Kevin was born. Mickey and Penny settled in Oshawa where Ryan was born and stayed for 20+ years. Mickey retired from Pickering nuclear station at a relatively young age and set out to enjoy every minute forward. Mickey loved Gravenhurst, Gull Lake and the Brock family and eventually made Gravenhurst their permanent home. Mickey could be seen most days between May and October on the water windsurfing with brother-in-law Barry, kayaking or in the paddleboat with Penny. True to his active lifestyle Mickey enjoyed many group activities including golf, curling, pickleball and pool with a wide variety of friends to share them with. Surrounded by family and friends Mickey could enjoy a quiet life and travel with Penny when they wanted to get away. Mickey will be missed in so many ways, as a husband, father, "Papa", everyone's handyman and a devoted friend. Memorial contributions to the Heart & Stroke Foundation greatly appreciated and may be arranged through Cavill Funeral Home. Personal condolences may be sent at www.cavillfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Muskoka Region News on May 8, 2020.