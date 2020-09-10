It is with great sadness we wish to share the passing of John Robert (Bob) Garrod on September 2, 2020 at the Huntsville Hospital surrounded by the love of his family. He was in his 83rd year. In his day Bob loved to curl, play bocce, cards with friends, swimming, hanging with his grandchildren at the river and mowing lawn. While living in Baysville for over 40 years, he was very involved with the community. On the volunteer fire department for over 20 years, where he became Chief for a short time and was part of the Lion's club. We owned the general store in Baysville where he learned to be a butcher and we met some great friends during that time. Then later we purchased the service station (Shell) and he became a gas jockey, cook and dishwasher. He loved mowing lawns for the church and folks around town. He loved his kids, but his grandchildren he loved fiercely. He was Grandpa or Uncle Bob to more than just his family and loved them with all his heart as well. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Louise (Roberts) and children, Don (Karen), Andy (Kara) and Sue (Leon). His grandchildren Chris (Sonya), Cindi (Bill), Sam, Robbie and Matt. His great-grandchildren Ryan and Megan and Grandpa Bob to Emma, Matt, Olivia, Megan and Paige. He was our patriarch, a great man, full of humour and will be forever in our hearts. We are having a funeral at the Baysville Cemetery at 1 p.m. on September 19, 2020 and a Celebration of Life drop in from 1:30-4 p.m. following the service at 2 Carol Street. Everyone is welcome, please wear a mask. Memorial Donations may be made to the Bethune United Church in Bob's memory.



