On September 5th, 2020, surrounded by family, Jonathan Dale Armstrong was called to his heavenly home at the age of sixty. The world has lost a wonderful son, brother, husband, father, stepfather, grandfather and friend. Jon was born in Bancroft, Ontario, on October 26, 1959. At the age of six his family moved to Toronto. Jon completed his high school education, went on to be as a certified Class A mechanic also completing his certification for truck and diesel. He married Nancy West in 1979. In 1988 he moved his family to Huntsville, where he started his own business as Twilight Automotive, later known as Armstrong Automotive. He sold Armstrong Automotive in 2007. Jon could turn his hand to whatever he wanted to do. He built two family homes, worked in car sales, did renovations, built garages and other odd jobs. In 2007 Jon married Laurene Hicks (nee Harvey). In 2013 he and Laurene started Muskoka Clean Water where he furthered his education and became a certified water service technician and also well technician. In 2017, they sold Muskoka Clean Water and moved to Florida to start a similar business. When he wasn't working, Jon was busy making new friends and fishing in the gulf. Jon's greatest gift was his ability to make everyone feel special. It didn't matter if you were family, friend, acquaintance, customer or a stranger, Jon was always ready and willing to help. Jon would go out of his way to be a problem solver. His sense of fun and quick wit endeared him to all, and he will be deeply missed. Jon is survived by his wife Laurene, his parents Lillian and Loynal (Bud), bothers Tim (Tammy) and Andrew (Avril), predeceased by brother Philip (2016). Also surviving are daughter Shannon (Jesse Jones), son Brent (Samantha), stepson William Hicks (Rachel), step-daughter Amanda (Scott Smith) and father-in-law Eldon Harvey. Jon adored his eleven grandchildren Wesley, Olivia, Brooklyn, Clara and Lewis Jones, Danae and Seth Armstrong, Kostas and Maddox Hicks, Frank and Zoe Smith. Over the last year and a half, Jon and the family were so grateful to all those who came to visit, called, emailed, texted, sent cards and most of all, faithfully prayed. It is comforting when someone is honest enough to say or show, "We're here, but we don't understand why this is happening any more than you do, but we're here to be with you through it. God is doing something that is beyond us and we cannot understand it." Our heartfelt thanks to you all. The family will host a meet and greet to celebrate Jon's homegoing on Saturday, September 19th from 1-4 p.m. The meet and greet will be held at Faith Baptist Church, 169 West Road. Huntsville, Ontario. Please RSVP to this event, indicating the time and number attending and to request further information by emailing: rememberingjonathanarmstrong@gmail.com. As directed by the Province of Ontario and the Bereavement Authority of Ontario, the attendance at the funeral/visitation indoors is restricted to a maximum of 50 people or less at a time and a record of attendance must be maintained. Wearing of masks or face coverings by everyone and maintaining social distancing of 6 feet is mandatory for those attending. People wishing to honor Jon's lifelong commitment to his family and friends can make donations to the Canadian Cancer Society
or Faith Baptist Church, 169 West Road, Huntsville Ontario. P1H1M7 www.mitchellfuneralhome.ca