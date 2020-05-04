Josef passed quietly at the South Muskoka Memorial Hospital on Sunday, April 26th, 2020 in his 90th year. Cherished father of Jutta (Dan) Martel and Hans (Jan) Leibrock. Loving Opa to Karin (Corey) Andress and Jason (Mel) Kinsley. Proud great-Opa to Tegan Andress, Campbell Kinsley and Miles Kinsley. Cremation has taken place. For those who wish, memorial donations in Josef's memory may be made to the South Muskoka Hospital Foundation. Messages of condolence may be made through www.reynoldsfuneral.com
Published in Muskoka Region News on May 4, 2020.