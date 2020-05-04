Josef Hermann LEIBROCK
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Josef's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Josef passed quietly at the South Muskoka Memorial Hospital on Sunday, April 26th, 2020 in his 90th year. Cherished father of Jutta (Dan) Martel and Hans (Jan) Leibrock. Loving Opa to Karin (Corey) Andress and Jason (Mel) Kinsley. Proud great-Opa to Tegan Andress, Campbell Kinsley and Miles Kinsley. Cremation has taken place. For those who wish, memorial donations in Josef's memory may be made to the South Muskoka Hospital Foundation. Messages of condolence may be made through www.reynoldsfuneral.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Muskoka Region News on May 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Reynolds Funeral Home Turner Chapel
1 Mary Street
Bracebridge, ON P1L 2B6
(705) 645-2257
Order by phone: (800) 351-7616
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved