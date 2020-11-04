1/1
Joseph Alfred "Joe" COULTER
Joe passed away suddenly on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at his home in Huntsville at the age of 88. He is the beloved husband of Isabel (nee Sluman) of 62 years. Loving father of Randy (Karen) Coulter, Rob (Barb) Coulter and Cathy Hale. Cherished Papa of Zachary (Christie) and Lucas Coulter, David, Alyxandra (Jon), Ryan, Kellie and Jordan Coulter and Ron (Sarah) Maddocks. In a few months, Joe would have been the very proud great-grandfather to Ron and Sarah's child to be. He is the dear brother of June (Orland), Calvin (Donna dec.), Erston (Vivian) and Doris (Bill dec.). Pre-deceased by his brother Harvey, sisters Madealine (Orville dec.) and Jean (Norm dec.). Brother-in-law of Marnie (Carmen dec.), Marion (Paul), Pat (Ron) and pre-deceased by Brother-in-law George (Sally). Joe will be missed by his goddaughter, Judy James and dear friends Linda and Elmer Elliott. Joe would work at Ontario Hydro for over 41 years as a Lineman and later as Property Easement. Joe loved sports, especially hockey and baseball, his favourite teams being the Toronto Maple Leafs and Toronto Blue Jays. When not watching his two favourite teams play live or on TV, he enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, playing cards or darts at Club 55. Joe loved spending time with his family, he was patient and kind and would do anything for them. Friends and family will remember Joe's storytelling, sometime spending hours regaling them with stories. He will be dearly missed by his many friends. Family and friends were invited to gather for a visitation that was held on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Billingsley Funeral Home from 12 p.m. until time of funeral service in the chapel at 1 p.m. As an expression of sympathy memorial donations can be made to Closing the Gap www.closingthegap.ca ://www.closingthegap.ca> or Huntsville Hospital Auxiliary. Messages of condolence can be left at www.billingsleyfuneralhome.com


Published in Muskoka Region News on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
