Joseph James HAMMILL
Passed away suddenly at home surrounded by his family, on Friday, September 4, 2020. Joe was in his 42nd year. He will be sadly missed by his parents David and Suzanne Hammill, his sister Laura Hammill (Shane Woodcox), nephews Leland and Mason Whipp and their father Adam. Also missed by his aunts and uncles: Elaine Brown and John Chambers, Adele and Kevin Ellis, John and Teresa Hammill, Robert and Linda Pike, as well as numerous cousins and a million friends. A private family service is being planned. If desired, memorial contributions to South Muskoka Memorial Hospital greatly appreciated and may be arranged through Cavill Funeral Home. Personal condolences and memories may be shared at www.cavillfuneralhome.com A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.


Published in Muskoka Region News on Sep. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Cavill-Turner Funeral Home
215-1 Bay Street
Gravenhurst, ON P1P 1H1
705 687-3242
