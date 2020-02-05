Home

Passed away at Muskoka Shores Care Community, Gravenhurst on Saturday, February 1, 2020. She was in her 93rd year. Joyce was the beloved wife of Edward Irwin Smith. Loving mother of Bruce (Caty), Brian (Mary), Peter and Ron (Kim). Cherished grandmother of Meghan, Kevin, Jennifer, Sarah, Daniel and Juan Diego. Predeceased by her son Ron in 2005. Dear sister of Ken and Barrie O'Hara (both predeceased). Joyce met her future husband when they were both active in music programs at Weston Collegiate in their teenage years. Ted and Joyce were married in 1949 and celebrated 70 years of marriage this last November. Shortly after they were married, they bought a family cottage on Lake Muskoka. Their love affair with each other, from then on also included their mutual love of Muskoka. Ted and Joyce moved to Gravenhurst over thirty years ago, when Ted retired after a 39-year career at Canada Packers. Joyce graduated as a Registered Nurse from Toronto Western Hospital as top student in her class and won a scholarship to Toronto University. In retirement she served on the Board at the Senior's Centre for 8 years. She also enjoyed volunteering in various committees in the community of Gravenhurst. To honour her wishes, cremation has taken place. A Funeral and Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in the spring. Memorial contributions to Trinity United Church would be greatly appreciated and may be arranged through Cavill Funeral Home. Joyce's family wishes to express their sincere thanks to Muskoka Shores for their exceptional care of both our mother and our father, especially the thoughtful and caring Nursing Staff. Personal condolences and memories may be shared at www.cavillfuneralhome.com
