Joyce Iris October 25 1932 - March 18 2020 (Murray) NOBLE

With regret we announce the death of Joyce Noble who passed away in her 87th year. Joyce was born at South Portage, Lake of Bays, and spent the past 40 years living in Gravenhurst. She is survived by her husband of 68 years Lloyd Noble, beloved mother of Shawna (Charlie) Painter, Stephie (Kim) Peters, Lloyd (Gina) Noble, and Lee Noble. She is also survived by her sister Janice (Ted) Hares. Cherished nana to Karlie, Jordan, Hali, Travis, Merric, and Jessie. Great-nanny to Kenzie, Brody, Atticus, Tallulah, Kayli-Grace and Riley. Joyce was predeceased by her parents William G.Murray and Ella Pearl (Nell Thompson) and her sisters Ellemere, Evelyn, Anne, Audrey and brothers William and Glen. She was also predeceased by her grandson Damik Painter. She leaves behind many nieces, nephews, and friends who will miss her greatly. Joyce will be long remembered for her crazy and unique sense of humour. Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in Muskoka Region News on Apr. 4, 2020
