September 16, 1927 - April 16, 2020 Passed away peacefully at the North Bay Regional Health Centre on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at the age of 92. Joyce was born in North Bay, Ontario on September 16, 1927. Beloved wife of the late Murray William Robinson. Dear sister of the late Shirley Brazeau. Loving mother to Eric Robinson and Erin Carty (Dan). Cherished grandmother to Michael, Andrew and Hannah and great grandmother to Kaelyn, Calvin, Owen and Olivia. Special aunt to Paul Brazeau (Anne Delaney). Joyce lived in North Bay, London and Toronto before Joyce and Murray retired in Muskoka. Cremation has taken place and, per Joyce's wishes, she will be laid to rest with her family at Mount Pleasant Cemetery in London Ontario. Donations in Joyce's memory may be made to the Nipissing Serenity Hospice in North Bay, Ontario.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store