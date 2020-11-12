Judy Virgona (née McConnell) passed away peacefully at the age of 76, surrounded by her family on Sunday, October 18 of 2020. Loving wife of Joseph Virgona, to whom she has been married to for 56 years. Mother of Tracey, Jason and his wife Emma, Dino and his wife Carla, and her late daughter Joey. Cherished grandmother of Nikki, Michael and his wife Julia, Asher, Nola and Peyton. Proud great-grandmother of Violet. Sister of Guy and his wife Cheryl!. Sister-in-law of Angie. Fondly remembered by her many nieces, nephews and her many friends. Sadly missed by her fur babies Coco, Ginger and Dixie.



