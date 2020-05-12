Kathleen Estelle Stewart passed away at her home in Bracebridge, on Thursday, May 7, 2020, two days after her 98th birthday. Beloved wife of the late Ronald. Loving mother of Jan Cunningham (Doug). Proud grandmother of Scott (Ally), Mark (Sarah), David (Kate) and Jenny (George), Sarah Sahanatien and David Cunningham. Great-grandmother of nine. Sister of the late Donna Prince, Lila Murray and Jean Murray. A private graveside service will be held at Erskine Cemetery, Pickering, Ontario. Arrangements entrusted to Reynolds Funeral Home. Messages of condolence can be offered at www.reynoldsfuneral.com
Published in Muskoka Region News on May 12, 2020.