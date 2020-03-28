|
1924-2020 It is with profound sorrow, we mourn the passing of our beloved matriarch Kay, on Tuesday, March 24th at Muskoka Landing in Huntsville. Kay was the beloved wife of the late Kenneth MacLeod and the cherished mother of Nadine (Donald Diplock) and Mary Pat (Elmer Fisher). Proud grandmother of Kenneth Diplock and Casey Fisher. Great-grandmother to the "kids" Owen and Brooke Diplock and Ethan Fisher. Our mother would consider her family as her most important accomplishment, but she led a very active life. Born in North Bay to Martin and Myrtle Sullivan. She followed our father to Terrace Bay, Ontario and began a busy life including bowling, curling, golf, bridge, church and socializing. Moves to Huntsville and North Bay followed. With retirement came snowbird trips to Panama City Beach. We are at a loss for words in processing how we will cope with losing the center of our family. What will life be like without her strength, guidance, humour and support? The MacLeod family would like to extend sincere thanks and gratitude to Dr. Mathies, the nurses and marvelous personal service workers and administration of Muskoka Landing for their kindness, dedication and professionalism while Mom lived at the Landing. Special thanks too: Mary Whittaker, Lynda West, Laila Etherington and Father Paul Hogan. Due to the evolving status of COVID 19 we have chosen to have a memorial mass and ceremony at a later date. Please visit www.mitchellfuneralhome for further information I`m Free Don` t grieve for me, for now I`m free, I`m following the path God laid for me. I took His hand when I heard him call, I turned my back and left it all. I could not stay another day To laugh, to love, to work, or play. Tasks left undone must stay that way. I found that peace at the close of day. If my parting has left a void Then fill it with remembered joy. A friendship shared, a laugh, a kiss, Ah yes, these things, I too will miss I wish you the sunshine of tomorrow Be not burdened with times of sorrow, My life s been full, I savoured much Good friends, good times, a loved one s touch. Lift up your heart and share with me: God wanted me now. He set me free.
