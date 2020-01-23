|
The family of Ken Ruttan would like to thank everyone for the cards, flowers, phone calls, donation to the Sick Kids Hospital, Lynn and the staff at Gravenhurst Seniors Centre for the lovely lunch. Thanks to Fred Schulz for the lovely service and to Grant Tingey for the songs he sang at the service. Thank you to Care Partners PSW workers, Liz, Marj, David, Peter, Debra, Russell and former PSWs Terry and Christine, Debbie from Friends, Cathy and Necy, Verna for all the care they gave Ken. Dorothy, Darlene, Paula, Verna and families.
Published in Muskoka Region News on Jan. 23, 2020