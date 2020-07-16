1/1
Kennedy Elizabeth FIELD
Passed away at the Hospital For Sick Children in Toronto on Saturday, July 11, 2020 in her 12th year. Kennedy was the beloved daughter of Mike and Angie Field. Cherished granddaughter of Louise Hill, Jack Field, and the late Ken and Dianne Fitchett. Loved niece of Rhonda Ruppert (Dave), Darren Fitchett, and Darwin Field. Dear cousin of Kylee (Shane), Brad (Sierra), and Josh. Kennedy will also be sadly missed by "Auntie Leigha". In her generous and giving nature, Kennedy is gifting many families through organ donation. Due to the current Covid circumstances, the family is planning for a Celebration of Life at a later date. However, they are inviting all family, friends, and community members to join them in a "Bubble Release Ceremony" on Saturday, July 18 at 10:00 AM. Crank up you favourite song, gather your family and go outside and blow bubbles. This will bring a huge smile on Kennedy's face as she will be watching. Memorial contributions to SickKids greatly appreciated and may be arranged through Cavill Funeral Home. Personal condolences and memories may be shared at www.cavillfuneralhome.com


Published in Muskoka Region News on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
