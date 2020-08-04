Age 77, of Stratford and formerly of Gravenhurst, passed away peacefully at home on August 1, 2020. Born in Stratford, he was the son of the late Carl and Annie (Cook) Hyde.Ken was raised in North Easthope Township and lived in the Stratford area until 1988 when his love and passion for the outdoors drew him to Gravenhurst. He worked for Coke and Brown's Beverages combined for over 45 years. Ken loved his family very much and loved spending time together enjoying the outdoors and helping with any carpentry project he could. He was a very caring person that realized so much gratification from always being there to help others. He developed many life-long friendships through his love for playing ball and hockey. As a goalie, he was proud to be a goalie coach with the Stratford Cullitons, coach of St. Mary's Lincolns and coached for 10+ years at the Stratford Perths Hockey School. We are very grateful that Ken moved back to Stratford in 2017 to work with his nephew Peter Hyde where he helped and supported the residents at Oxford Haus and was able to be closer to his family. Predeceased by his partner Mary Lou Hopkins October 15, 2006. Loving father of Brent Hyde (Margaret Bell) and Jodi Meiering (Ed). Grandfather of Connor and Abby. Brother of Bill Hyde (Marilyn) and Don Hyde (Jane). Also survived by sisters-in-law Gail Hyde, Mary Lou Hyde and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Predeceased by sisters Margaret Daum (Ken), Betty Innes (Ken) and brothers John (Alice), George (Shirley), Tom and Wray. A family graveside service will be held at St. Andrew's Cemetery. Any expressions of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to Rotary Hospice Stratford Perth, Canadian Cancer Society
or the Heart and Stroke Foundation through the W.G. Young Funeral Home, 430 Huron Street, Stratford. 519.271.7411. www.wgyoungfuneralhome.com