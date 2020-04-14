|
In his 73rd year, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family on April 8, 2020. Beloved husband of Sheila, father of Chad (Siobhain) and Travis (Robyn), loving grandfather to Hunter and Fiona. Also survived by brothers Eugene (Nancy), Napanee, Cecil (Marilyn), Kingston, Sydney (Janet), Camden East, Kevin (Lois), Napanee. Predeceased by brothers Keith (Lynne), Dwayne and parents Sydney and Bernice, Napanee. Many thanks from the family to Dr. Mason, Dr. Iannantuono and all the staff at South Muskoka Memorial Hospital, all home care staff, Saint Joseph's Parish, Bracebridge, friends and neighbours. A service will be held at a later date in Cormac Ontario at St. Ann's Church. In lieu of flowers, please consider the planting of a memorial tree in Kenneth's memory through the link on his obituary page at www.reynoldsfuneral.com
Published in Muskoka Region News on Apr. 14, 2020