|
|
It is with great sadness we said goodbye on Thursday the 16th of April 2020 to Kenneth Reginald Borne of Utterson, Ontario as the result of an automobile accident. Born on December 21st, 1948 in Ryerson Township near Burks Falls, Ontario, he was the lifelong love of Lynne Marie Borne (nee Dunbabin). He was a proud and loving father to his children, Christopher of Sundridge, Lisa (deceased), Andy (deceased), and Timothy (Roxanne) 0f Utterson. He was an irreplaceable grandfather to Courtney, Christopher Joel, Katie, Kassandra, Colin, Savannah, Dilan, Lisa and William. He is also survived by his great-grandchildren Keaton, Quinn, Emma and Titan, his sisters Barb Fraser, Alice Wade, and Linda (Alan) Offredi and his brothers Burt (Sandy), Carl (Nancy), Darwin (Bea), Billy (Pat), Ronnie (Bonnie), Leonard (Lucy) and Harvey (Debbie). He was predeceased by his parents Edward Richard and Neva Catherine Borne (nee Bates) of Burks Falls, Ontario, brother Edward and sisters Helen and Irene. Ken was a volunteer firefighter for 15 years while living in the Connaught-Nighthawk area and was a hard-rock miner for 30 years in Northern Ontario. He came back to this area in 1997 and moved to Bent River in 1999 where he worked for Muskoka Evergreen Tree Service. He loved to be at work and be part of the gang there. He was a great storyteller to anyone who wanted to listen. He was a friend to everyone and was always willing to lend a hand. He loved watching his hockey games, playing cards with family, fishing and planning for the next camping season. We would like to thank the doctors and nurses and everyone else involved at the Huntsville Hospital and St. Michaels hospital in Toronto for the wonderful care and compassion that made a terrible time a little less painful. At this time the family would like to let you know that, when permitted, a service and celebration of life will be held in honour and remembrance of an adored husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, brother-in-law, uncle and friend. Personal condolences may be shared at www.reynoldsfuneral.com
Published in Muskoka Region News on Apr. 21, 2020