Anyone who knew Kevin knew that he lived a life that was all in. When he decided to get married only rings designed by him would do. He was all in. When his daughter was born, he did late night feedings, diaper changes, "talked like Barbie", adventure hikes, ballet recitals and camp out sleep overs. He was all in. When he decided to become a chef only a red seal would do. He was all in. When he began his career in Food Services at CSC he quickly went from casual, to term, to indeterminate, to supervisor, to acting Chief, each step with an enthusiasm and determination that was unstoppable. He was all in. When he dove into the water on August 24, 2020 to help someone in distress he never stopped to think. He went into the water as he lived. He was all in. Our hearts are broken as we mourn the loss of a light that was father, husband, son, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin and friend. He leaves behind in sorrow his beloved daughter Savine Schell, devoted wife Sandra Schell and adoring family, parents Diane and Neil Johnson, sister Tammy Gravina and Crystal Colgrave, brother Matthew Johnson, niece Kristin Wright, and nephew Alessandro Gravina. He will be greatly missed by Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and close friends Mary Jane Horncastle, Jamie Quinn and Marty Kingshott. For some moments in life there are simply no words to describe the pain within us. May the Force be with Kevin. Lovva love. Visitation was held at Reynolds Funeral Home on Sunday, August 30, 2020 from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. and 3 - 5 p.m. Funeral Service was held in the chapel of Reynolds Funeral Home on Monday, August 31, 2020 at 11 a.m. Cremation has taken place. Messages of condolence may be made through www.reynoldsfuneral.com