TYNAN, Kirt Troy It is with great sadness that the Tynan family announces the sudden passing of KIRT TROY TYNAN on April 5, 2020 in Bracebridge, Ontario. Born November 11, 1978 at Huntsville District Memorial Hospital, Kirt was welcomed by parents Stan Tynan and Christina (Faulkner) and adored by grandparents Marion and Abbie Tynan (deceased) and grandmother Elizabeth "Betty" Lawrence (deceased). Kirt will be forever missed by his father Stan (Karen Dowey), mother Christina, brother Kyle Tynan and fiancé Franceska Downes. Also left to mourn this kind and loving soul are many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Kirt was smart,creative, artistic, articulate and a talented athlete. He excelled in all sports like skiing, snowboarding, volleyball, golf, lacrosse and most importantly basketball topped the list. His passion, athletic ability and fitness allowed him to play and referee basketball to the present. In the spring of 1994, while under age, Kirt was invited to Laurier University to a shoot-out tournament .The following year he was recognized as the MVP and invited to try out for the same University team. Kirt's prowess in basketball led to tryouts and/or positions in the Northern Ontario Basketball League and Laurier University. Coaches marvelled at Kirt's natural talent to play the game. For many years, his scoring and assists record stood undefeated within the Sudbury region. Being awarded MVP at Naismith Basketball Camp was a highlight and testament to his skills as a humble team player! His interest in cooking and enjoying friends was matched by his love for the outdoors whether it was a long hike, walk with his dogs or a snowmobile ride. One winter, Kirt and Francie built two snowboarding hills on his father's property. With creative juices flowing and some bulldozing by his Dad, a multi-jump snowboard park was created. Kirt was never short with ideas to entertain. He was caring, thoughtful and dedicated to his rescue dogs with a special place in his heart for the late Gryphon. Kirt, we will remember your infectious laugh, sense of humour, talent and integrity. We will carry your memory in our hearts forever. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial gifts donated in Kirt's name would be greatly appreciated by his family. Please contact: Carter's Forever Rescue and Sanctuary, Bracebridge, Ontario www.cartersrescue.com Messages of condolence can be left at www.billingsleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Muskoka Region News on Apr. 9, 2020