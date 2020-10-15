We are saddened by the passing of Laurie Crowder on October 7, 2020. Laurie will be deeply missed and was so loved, honored and respected by daughter and son-in-law, Jeannie and Rick McGregor. Feeling the loss of Laurie Crowder is her loving son and daughter-in-law, David and Nicole McKeag. Loving grandma to Tyler, Tiffany, Christian, Devon, and baby angel Adrian. She is survived, loved and cherished by sisters Gwen Reiger and Maria Price, with a loving side note to her beloved niece Leeanne. There will be no funeral, however, there will be a "Celebration of life" held by individual family members in her honor. Laurie wanted anyone who truly cared for her to either donate to the Epilepsy Society and/or the SPCA for our furry friends. She did ask that all who truly cared for her to go to: carenotprofit.ca
and sign the petition. We need to stop neglect and abuse in these homes. "Our Littlest Angel, Fly You earned your wings." Best Mother Ever.