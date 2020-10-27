1/1
Lawrence Allan SCHELL
1948-2020 Passed away peacefully at his home on Oct 8th,2020 with family by his side. Lawrence was a proud Mohawk, an avid hunter and fisher, and served his community (Wahta Mohawks) as a councilor for many years. predeceased by his parents Evelynn and Allen Schell, his brother Butch, and half brother Joe Wood. Lawrence was a loving husband to his wife Debbie Schell. He will be greatly missed and loved by his Son Neil Schell (Jenni), his daughters Tracey Schell, Rubecka, Amy (Al) and Nicole (Drew), and his many grandchildren and great grandchildren. He had a special relationship with each of them . Lawrence is the loving nephew of Uncle Robert (Noella). Lawrence lived life to the fullest and will be extremely missed but never forgotten.

Published in Muskoka Region News on Oct. 27, 2020.
