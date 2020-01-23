|
|
It is with deep sadness we announce the passing of Lawrence following a brief battle with cancer. For over 45 years, Lawrence was a truck driver, traveling the continent and making friends along the way. Upon retirement, Lawrence enjoyed yoga, snowboarding, being a part of the Huntsville Agricultural Society and watching his grandchildren participate in their many activities. He will be missed by his wife Susan, children Steven (Pam) and Courtney (Clint), and his grandchildren Kain, Alexandria, Kayla and Claire. The family would like to sincerely thank the staff and volunteers at Huntsville Hospice for their care, compassion and warm hearts. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations to Huntsville Hospice in Lawrence's honour would be gratefully appreciated. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in Muskoka Region News on Jan. 23, 2020