Leif Jorgensen
Passed away at home, surrounded by his loving family and pets. Loving partner of Fay Green, cherished father of Laura Kitchen and Jay Jorgensen. Dear grandfather of Joshua, Samantha and Matthew. Survived by his sister Anita (Ron) Quick of Williams Lake, B.C., brother Ernest Sorensen and sister Tammy Sorensen of Port Hardy, B.C. Many people knew Leif from the dog clubs he belonged to. He was a strong supporter and member of the Muskoka District Kennel Club, where he made many acquaintances with all the students and exhibitors from Canada and United States. Leif enjoyed our Labrador Retrievers. He trained them for obedience and field work in which he accomplished many achievements. Leif enjoyed being outdoors and camping was a great enjoyment for him. He was always ready for the next camping trip. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Muskoka District Kennel Club or the Canadian Cancer Society would be greatly appreciated by the family. Messages of condolence can be offered to the family at www.reynoldsfuneral.com


Published in Muskoka Region News on Jun. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Reynolds Funeral Home Turner Chapel
1 Mary Street
Bracebridge, ON P1L 2B6
(705) 645-2257
