Leona June Bowles passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 in Bracebridge at the age of 74. She was the daughter of the late Fred and Sadie Brown and grew up in Flesherton, Ontario alongside her 14 brothers and sisters. Leona was a devoted wife to the late Brian Bowles. They were married on October 21, 1961. She was the loving mother of Lorie (Steve) of Bracebridge and Dan (Kara) of Markdale. Her five granddaughters were the light of her life. Ashley (Randy), Nicole, Jasmine, Kelsey, Hanna and great-granddaughter Akenisie June will always treasure their time together with her and remember her often. She had a real passion for music and loved to sing and play the guitar. Her family and friends will remember her most by her sweet songs, generosity, kindness and beautiful smile. In keeping with the families wishes, cremation has taken place. For those who wish and in lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Leona may be made to Diabetes Canada or the planting of a memorial tree through the Reynolds Funeral Home website would be most welcomed by the family. Messages of condolence may made through www.reynoldsfuneral.com
Published in Muskoka Region News on May 12, 2020.