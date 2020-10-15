With love and great sadness, we say goodbye to Leona after a short battle with cancer. She passed away on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at the South Muskoka Memorial Hospital, Bracebridge in her 59th year. Beloved wife of Paul Middlebrook. Loving mother of Zachary Middlebrook (Haley) and Isaac Middlebrook. Proud grandmother of Liam, Nadia, Hunter and Saskia-Rae. Leona was born in Bracebridge on April 29, 1961 and she grew up in Vankoughnet. She was the dear daughter of the late Ernie and Jennie Terry. Leona will be loving remembered by her siblings; Lorraine Loshaw (d. Lyle), Calvin Terry (d.), Don Terry, Wilfred Terry (Ardie), Hilda MacFarlane (d. Dave), Hughie Terry (Muriel), Bertha Carpenter (d. Raymond), Mervin Terry (Denise), Anne Hare (Terry), Dorothy Terry (Peter), Martin Terry (Pauline), and Bruce Terry. She will be missed by her father-in-law Ken Middlebrook (d.) and her mother-in-law Gladys Middlebrook, sisters-in-law Christine Gibbs (Eric), Arlene Middlebrook (d. Doug) and her brothers-in-law Wayne Middlebrook and Robert Middlebrook (d. Marlene). Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Leona's memory to the South Muskoka Memorial Hospital https://www.healthmuskoka.ca/
would be greatly appreciated. Messages of condolence may shared through www.reynoldsfuneral.com