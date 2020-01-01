Home

After a brief illness on Friday, December 27, 2019 in Bracebridge with family by his side. Predeceased by his dear wife of 49 years, Joan (2008). Loving father of Emily Stokes, Lenora (Terry) Kerns, Gordon Stokes, Dan (Dee) Stokes, Evelyn Stokes, Kim (Mike) Wood and Sandy (Donna) Stokes. Also remembered and deeply missed by 19 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by 12 siblings, he is survived by a brother Tom and sister Edna. The family will receive visitors at J. Scott Early Funeral Home, 21 James St., Milton (905)878-2669 on Thursday from 2 - 4 and 7 - 9 p.m. A funeral service will take place on Friday at 1:00 p.m. from the funeral home chapel. Interment, St. John's Nassagaweya Anglican Church Cemetery. If desired, memorial donations to St. John's Anglican Church would be appreciated. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.earlyfuneralhome.com "We'll meet you in the garden one day"
