Leonard KAISER
Of Gravenhurst, with his family by his side, passed away peacefully in the South Muskoka Memorial Hospital on Saturday, August 8, 2020, in his 88th year. Beloved wife of Adelheid . Deeply Cherished Father of Harold Kaiser (Cari), Sonya Conner (Kelly), Angela Lomker (Werner), Michael Miller (Pamela). Dearly loved Grandfather of Kyle, Shannon, Zach, Megan, Madison, Audrey, Finley and Sullivan. Many thanks to Dr Gleeson, and Jasmine Major at South Muskoka Memorial Hospital for her extremely compassionate care. As an expression of thanks, the family has designated the South Muskoka Hospital Foundation for memorial contributions. www.healthmuskoka.ca "It Broke our Hearts to Lose You, but you never went alone, for part of us went with you, the day God took you Home"

Published in Muskoka Region News on Aug. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Not sure what to say?

