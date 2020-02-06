|
In Loving Memory of My Amazing Son Leslie Robert Newman March 03, 1983 - February 09, 2008 As the old year is ending and the new one beginning I am filled with gratitude that you chose me to be your mom You filled my life with so much love, laughter, and light I don't recall if I ever told you how proud I am of you, if so, I'm telling you again I love your kindness, your gentleness, and your special way of looking at life And as I look back on the memories I'm reminded that you are always with me, in my heart, if not in my sight I will love you forever and a day, for as long as I live and breathe, you will be with me You are always on my mind and forever in my heart I love you my son, Mom
Published in Muskoka Region News on Feb. 6, 2020