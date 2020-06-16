Passed away peacefully at Sunnybrook Hospital, Toronto, on Friday, June 12, 2020, at the age of 77. Pat was the beloved mother of Roger Levesque, Robert Levesque, and Lisa Stevenson. Cherished grandmother of Rachael, Sherise, Alex, Jamie, Cory, and Alisha. Dear sister of Janet, Carol, William, and Richard. Predeceased by her siblings Joyce, Roger, and Walter "Bud". Memorial contributions may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or the Canadian Diabetes Association would be greatly appreciated and may be arranged through the funeral home. Personal condolences and memories may be shared at www.cavillfuneralhome.com
Published in Muskoka Region News on Jun. 16, 2020.