It is with deep sadness we announce the death of Linda Carr (Farhall) in her 62nd year. She passed away with her family by her side on Tuesday, December 17th at University Hospital, London, ON. Gone to Heaven to join loved ones that have gone on before. Left to mourn her passing are her Mom and Dad, Phyllis and Orla Carr, sisters Karen (Carr) Anderson and Jo-Ann (Carr) Witterbottom, her much loved sons Cory and Christopher Farhall. A memorial service will be held at the Huntsville Salvation Army in the spring of 2020.
