Linda Kristin Blix (née Allen) was born in The Pas, Manitoba on October 14, 1947, and peacefully passed away in Muskoka, Ontario on May 19, 2020 after a long, brave fight against two kinds of cancer. She grew up in Winnipeg and always valued her prairie roots. Linda studied art in Minneapolis, Winnipeg, and Toronto, having moved there in 1970 with her husband where they then raised their two sons in Aurora, Ontario. In recent years, Linda happily lived at their Muskoka cottage surrounded by nature. Linda lived a full and dynamic life as an artist and art educator. She was beautiful, colourful, and charismatic. Her heart was huge and generous with a gritty and determined "Viking spirit". She lived every moment until the very last with her typical feistiness and grace. Linda was predeceased by her parents and her husband Dan Blix. Linda (Amma) was loved and will be sadly missed by her sons and their families: Tyler Blix and Kelly Baranieski, Graydon, and Vivian; and Ashley Blix and Nicole Gargarella, Aria, and Ember. Also bereft are her brother and sister and their families, her stepmother, cousins and many dear friends. Following Linda's wishes, cremation has taken place. Messages of condolence may be made through www.reynoldsfuneral.com
Published in Muskoka Region News on May 28, 2020.