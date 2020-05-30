Lional "Vaughan" HOPE
Passed away suddenly on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at his residence at the age of 73. Beloved husband of Marcia Hope (nee McKee). Loving father of Ron Hope. Dear brother of Bill, Fred, Glenda (dec. Darwin), Marlyn (Al), Anthony (Pat), Donna (dec. Bob), Doug (Nicki) and Shelley (dec. Dale). Survived by his sister-in-law Edna. Predeceased by his parents Ken and Julia (nee Raaflaub) and his brother Boyd. Vaughn leaves many nieces and nephews to mourn his passing. Due to Covid-19 no services be held at this time. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations can be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation.

Published in Muskoka Region News on May 30, 2020.
