Former Mayor of Muskoka Lakes Twp. Died just shy of his 99th birthday peacefully on January 9, 2020 at home surrounded by his family. Happily married for 63 years ti his loving wife Mary Rogers. Remembered by his daughter Carol, Elizabeth and by his sons Paul, Tom and Peter. seven grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Known for his involvement in local politics and community, having served the Twp. of Muskoka Lakes as Mayor and Councillor. A Veteran of WWII, served in the Royal Canadian Air Force. As per his wishes there is no funeral. A celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in Muskoka Region News on Jan. 18, 2020