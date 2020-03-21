Home

Billingsley Funeral Home
430 Ravenscliffe Road
Huntsville, ON P1H 1L7
(705) 789-8982
Passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Huntsville District Memorial Hospital in his 78th year. Lloyd married Barbara Lupton (nee Smith) on June 4th, 1966 and she predeceased him on February 12, 2018. Left to mourn his passing are his children, Sherri (Tony) Babb, Danielle (Sean) Cooper and the late Vanessa Lupton. Proud grandpa of Craig, Chelsea, Amethyst, Ashley, Abigail, Jesse, Josh and Chloe and great-grandpa of Callie, Annabeth, Isabella and Julian. Lloyd was born on August 19, 1942 to parents George and Rose (nee Broadbent) Lupton. Lloyd is survived by his siblings Bernice (Dennis), Dan (Maryanne) and Barbara. Predeceased by his remaining siblings George (Madeline), Hilda (Graham), Harold (Jeanette) and Mary (Bill). Lloyd will be dearly missed by many nieces, nephews and extended family. Lloyd enjoyed hunting, fishing, 4-wheeling and reading, but it was his grandchildren and great-grandchildren that gave him the most joy. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. As an expression of sympathy and in lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Lung Association, www.lunghealth.ca. Messages of condolence can be left at www.billingsleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Muskoka Region News on Mar. 21, 2020
