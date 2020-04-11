|
|
R.N. (retired) Born in Huntsville, ON. on April 1, 1925 passed away in her sleep April 6, 2020 at Almonte Country Haven. Daughter of the late Sydney Guy Avery and Hazel Edna Avery (MacKay). Sister of Mac, Norm, Harold and Ken Avery (all deceased). Loved Mother of David (Fran) Lind, Lr. Sackville, NS, Dennis Lind (Irene) Stittsville, ON., Mary Ellen Adams (Neil), Almonte ON. and Heather Lind(Paul Shannon), Boutiliers Point, NS. Loved Grandmother of Jeni Lind, Halifax, Scot Lind (Alayna), Halifax, Steve Lind (Ottawa), Jason Lind (Marion), Ottawa, Emily Verhoeve (Scott) of New Hamburg, ON., and Denholm Fraser (Sam) of Sackville, NS. Great Granny of Avery Verhoeve, New Hamburg, ON. Burial at the columbaria at Seabreeze Church, Seabreeze Rd. Dwight, ON. at a later date. Family request donations in Mom's name be made to Almonte Country Havens Life Enrichment Program or Carleton Place Hospital Foundation. Heartfelt thanks to all the staff at Almonte Country Haven for their tender loving care of Mom. Funeral Arrangements Entrusted Into The Care Of C.R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel Inc. (127 Church St., Almonte, ON., 613-256-3313) Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com
Published in Muskoka Region News on Apr. 11, 2020