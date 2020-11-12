Passed away peacefully at Muskoka Landing October 28, 2020 at the age of 96. Daughter of the late Bert and Lina Field. Beloved wife of the late Donald Morrow. Lois loved the history of her family at Fletcher Lake and Dorset which she shared with the Dorset Museum. Lois also wrote a book on the Pioneers of Fletcher Lake. Loving mother to Larry McEachern (Lois), Gail MacDonald (Dan), and Steve McEachern (Beth). Proud grandmother to Alex, Allen(Karin),Ryan(Amy), Nathan (Wanda),Trevor (Erin), and Shannon(Mike). Cherished great grandmother to Jackson and Finley ,Marlo, Hanna, Mikhi and Kaden. Lois adored her family and friends, and her very special friend who she met while being pen pals and became lifelong friends. She will be missed by all. Private interment will take place at Paint Lake Cemetery, where she will be laid to rest next to her husband Donald. Memorial donations to the Dorset Heritage Museum 1040 Main St, Dorset, Ontario P0A 1E3 (705) 766-0323. Online condolences can be made www.muskokacremation.ca
To plant a tree in memory of Lois Morrow, please visit Tribute Store