Lorrie BEAVIS
Age 79 of Gravenhurst, passed peacefully in Phelpston on May 7, 2020, with her loving family at her side, after her fifth battle with cancer. She was predeceased by her loving husband, J.T. (Terry) Beavis, on August 9, 2012. At her request a private inurnment will occur at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to South Muskoka Memorial Hospital Foundation in Bracebridge or Trinity United Church in Gravenhurst. She will be lovingly remembered by her family. "LIFE IS A GIFT NOT SOMETHING WE ARE OWED." Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.lynnstonefuneralhome.com

Published in Muskoka Region News on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Inurnment
