1/1
Louis Joseph GUERRIERO
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Louis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away at South Muskoka Memorial Hospital on Thursday, August 6, 2020 in his 77 th year. Lou will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 54 years, Maureen; his children: Christine Hanlan (Jason) and Brian Guerriero (Christine); and his grandchildren: Maddie, Alexa, Ben, Mark, Andrew, and Jo. Lou is remembered for his passion for, and involvement in the community. He served as a Town Councillor with the Town of Gravenhurst for 2 terms from 2003-2010 and proudly impacted projects such as the development of the YMCA, the Gravenhurst Medical Clinic, and the Wharf. He was a long-standing member of the Muskoka Watershed Council where he served as Chair for 2 years. His dedication and care for the environment was felt by many and his involvement in the creation of the Watershed Council Report Card for water quality was an accomplishment he was proud of. Lou was also a founding member of the Muskoka Steamships and Discovery Centre Advisory Council. He was a member of Probus since 2003 and also served as President of the Sunny Lake Cottage Association. For many years Lou could be found in the kitchen of the Gravenhurst Supper Club sharing his passion for good food by cooking for those around him. Prior to moving to Muskoka, Lou was actively involved with community youth in Scarborough as a soccer coach and as President of the Scarborough Swim Club for which his children were competitive swimmers for many years. A private family service is being held at Cavill Funeral Home. If you wish, memorial contributions to the South Muskoka Memorial Hospital or a charity of your choice would be appreciated and may be arranged through the funeral home. Personal condolences and memories may be shared at www.cavillfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Muskoka Region News on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cavill-Turner Funeral Home
215-1 Bay Street
Gravenhurst, ON P1P 1H1
705 687-3242
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cavill-Turner Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved