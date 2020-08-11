Passed away at South Muskoka Memorial Hospital on Thursday, August 6, 2020 in his 77 th year. Lou will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 54 years, Maureen; his children: Christine Hanlan (Jason) and Brian Guerriero (Christine); and his grandchildren: Maddie, Alexa, Ben, Mark, Andrew, and Jo. Lou is remembered for his passion for, and involvement in the community. He served as a Town Councillor with the Town of Gravenhurst for 2 terms from 2003-2010 and proudly impacted projects such as the development of the YMCA, the Gravenhurst Medical Clinic, and the Wharf. He was a long-standing member of the Muskoka Watershed Council where he served as Chair for 2 years. His dedication and care for the environment was felt by many and his involvement in the creation of the Watershed Council Report Card for water quality was an accomplishment he was proud of. Lou was also a founding member of the Muskoka Steamships and Discovery Centre Advisory Council. He was a member of Probus since 2003 and also served as President of the Sunny Lake Cottage Association. For many years Lou could be found in the kitchen of the Gravenhurst Supper Club sharing his passion for good food by cooking for those around him. Prior to moving to Muskoka, Lou was actively involved with community youth in Scarborough as a soccer coach and as President of the Scarborough Swim Club for which his children were competitive swimmers for many years. A private family service is being held at Cavill Funeral Home. If you wish, memorial contributions to the South Muskoka Memorial Hospital or a charity of your choice
would be appreciated and may be arranged through the funeral home. Personal condolences and memories may be shared at www.cavillfuneralhome.com